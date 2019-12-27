Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -2.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

