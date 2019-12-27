argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.80. 97,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. argenx has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit