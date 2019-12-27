argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.80. 97,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. argenx has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

