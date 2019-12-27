Artfinity (AT) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $8.01 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,986,664 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.