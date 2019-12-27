Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.79

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.96. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 95,560 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.45%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

