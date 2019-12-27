Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.79

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.96. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 95,560 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.45%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit