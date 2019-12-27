ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.