Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ASTE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

ASTE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 86,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

