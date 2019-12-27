Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$8.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.77. The company has a market cap of $366.20 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.