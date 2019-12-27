Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $107.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $171,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

