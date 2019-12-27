Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite declining fuel costs, operating expenses are increasing at Azul. This, in turn, is limiting bottom-line growth. In the first nine months of 2019, operating expenses increased 24.1%, partly due to the 29.1% rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages and benefits. Depreciation of the Brazilian Real is a concern too. Notably, Azul suffered foreign exchange-related losses to the tune of $769.5 million in the first nine months of 2019. Azul's high debt levels are concerning as well. Evidently, Azul's gross debt increased 17.5% year over year at the end of third-quarter 2019. The significant downward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings over the past 60 days highlights the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, the uptick in passenger revenues and efforts to upgrade its fleet are positives.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE AZUL opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of -0.55. Azul has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after buying an additional 865,450 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 2.6% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

