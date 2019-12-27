Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Trading Up 4.3%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), approximately 1,945,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

About Bagir Group (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

