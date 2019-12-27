Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.46. 62,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Balchem by 221.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

