BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

BANF stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

In other news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BancFirst by 54.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

