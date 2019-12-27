Barclays Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $147.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $153.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

