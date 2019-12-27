Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Trading 30% Higher

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO)’s share price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

