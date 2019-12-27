BidaskClub Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

