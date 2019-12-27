BidaskClub Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Sell

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.33. 657,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $938,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

