BidaskClub Downgrades Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of SONA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.92. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

