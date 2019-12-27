Bitcoin Interest Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $587,456.00 and $427.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00381675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00084212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001446 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

