Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Blackline stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.19 and a beta of 0.81. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 661.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 183.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 64.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

