BOOM Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. BOOM has a total market cap of $710,885.00 and $37,765.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,092 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

