Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Caretrust REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 24,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,905. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 24.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

