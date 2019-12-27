Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after buying an additional 614,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after buying an additional 539,021 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 484,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 846,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

