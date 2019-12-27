Brokerages Expect Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ERIE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

ERIE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,950. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $638.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 242,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,456,000 after buying an additional 187,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,854,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

