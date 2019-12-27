Brokerages Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Post $0.66 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 3.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

FDEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 98,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,253. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $605.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

