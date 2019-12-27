Brokerages Expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post sales of $33.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $121.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.70 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.97 million, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 26,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $15.24.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

