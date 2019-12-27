Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,071. The company has a market capitalization of $461.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227 over the last three months. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

