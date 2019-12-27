Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $39.28

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.48. 1,400,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,642. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.