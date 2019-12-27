Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$14.59

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

FM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

