Brokerages Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $24.30

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. 515,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.