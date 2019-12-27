Brokerages Set Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $137.00

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $5,823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,297,285. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 262.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 19.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.70. 61,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

