BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 689,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,385. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $28,370,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

