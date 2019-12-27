BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 169 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

