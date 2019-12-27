BTIG Research Boosts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit