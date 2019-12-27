BTIG Research Boosts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

