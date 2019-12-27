BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,271.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $4,271.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

