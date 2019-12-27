Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $144.35 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $160.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

