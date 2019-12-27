Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CALM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.
NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 331,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
