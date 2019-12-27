Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CALM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 331,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

