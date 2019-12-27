Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.33), approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.