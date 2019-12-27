Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

