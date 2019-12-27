Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $13.00 at Imperial Capital

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective upped by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after purchasing an additional 778,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

