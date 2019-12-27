Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of CLXT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

