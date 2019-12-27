Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.
Shares of CLXT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.