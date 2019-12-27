Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.76.

GOOS opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

