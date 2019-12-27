Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 81,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,531. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 731.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

