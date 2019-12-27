Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Buy by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.82.

Carnival stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after acquiring an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 22.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carnival by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

