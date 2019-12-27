CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,474. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $778.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $156.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

