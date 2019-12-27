Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.37 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $100.37 million and approximately $119,446.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

