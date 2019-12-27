China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. China Customer Relations Centers has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

