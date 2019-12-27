China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. China Customer Relations Centers has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.