China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Stock Price Up 10%

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 74,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.