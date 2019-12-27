CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, insider Jan F. Salit purchased 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,352.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cim Service Provider, Llc purchased 2,468,390 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $47,319,036.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

