Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $114.73.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,497,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,520. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $100,829,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.