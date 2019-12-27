Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $114.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,497,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,520. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $100,829,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit