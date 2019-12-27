Codexis’ (CDXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,028,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

