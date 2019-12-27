Codexis’ (CDXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,028,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit